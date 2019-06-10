Botswana blames lackluster mining sector for economic growth failure

Botswana’s Minister of Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Eric Molale said Monday the failure of national economic growth to reach the Vision 2016 target of 7.5 percent was mainly the result of low performance of the mining sector.Officially opening the Botswana Resource Sector Conference in the capital Gaborone Molale said this stemmed from global uncertainties and low commodity prices.

Further, he noted that the lessons learnt made them wiser in navigating the challenges associated with the industry.

Moreover, Molale said mineral resources sector will play a leading role in assisting the country to achieve its Vision 2036 average rate of growth target which is set at 6 percent.

“The average rate of growth target for Vision 2036 is set at six percent. This time we must not miss the mark. All eyes will be on the mineral resources sector to play a leading role in assisting the country to achieve the Vision 2036.”

He said the government has put in place initiatives aimed at propelling the country’s drive to wean itself of the middle income trap and become a high income country by 2036.