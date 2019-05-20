Botswana blocks import of ozone depleting substances

Botswana is moving swiftly to block entry of substances that deplete the ozone layer from entering its borders, APA learned Monday.In a statement, the Department of Metrological Service said it has procured some refrigerants identifiers which will be used at ports of entries to test gases imported into the country.

The department said the move is aimed at combating illegal trade of prohibited Ozone Depletion Substances (ODS) which may be disguised as ozone friendly.

The department says Botswana does not produce ODS and is completely dependent on their imports.

It states that customs controls and enforcement of national imports/exports licensing systems is essential for Botswana to meet its time targeted compliance commitments under the Montreal Protocol.

The objective of this licensing system is to ensure that ODS are not imported or exported unless the importer or exporter first applies for and obtains an import/export permit.

The department decided to handover refrigerant identifiers to Botswana Unified Revenue Service on 20th May.

Ozone depleting substances have been used as refrigerants in commercial, home and vehicle air conditioners and refrigerators, foam blowing agents, components in electrical equipment, industrial solvents.