Botswana blocks Khama’s visit to Dalai Lama fearing China backslash

Fearing a backlash from China, Botswana has rejected a request by former president Ian Khama to officiate at next week’s commemoration of the 60th National Uprising Day by the Central Tibetan Administration in India, APA can reveal here Monday.Responding to a request from Khama’s office, Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President Carter Morupisi said Botswana “subscribes to the One China Policy and essentially this means we regard Tibet as part of China.”

“It would not augur well for the Government of Botswana to sponsor or support (financially, diplomatically or logistically) any personality, especially a high-profile individual as the former President, to interact with the Tibetan Group, which is in exile in India,” Morupisi said.

Khama’s office had written to the Office of the President informing it of the trip for financial and logistical support.

China and Dalai Lama have been feuding over the sovereignty of Tibet and the former views the Dalai Lama as a separatist.

China wants the world to accept that there is only one China and no independent states of Taiwan and Tibet.