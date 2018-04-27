Botswana braces for cold spell

The Department of Meteorological Services (DMS) has warned that cold weather is set to sweep over Botswana over the next three months.Acting DMS director Radithupa Radithupa told journalists on Thursday that most parts of the southern African country are expected to experience cold spells from May to July and the likelihood of rainfall during the same period.

“The temperature forecasts for May to July 2018 shows increased likelihood of normal with a tendency towards below normal temperatures over Botswana,” said Radithupa.

He added: “Cold spells will be experienced from time to time, due to local and intra-seasonal variations.”

The official called on Batswana to contact the DMS for daily updates and additional guidance.