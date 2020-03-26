Botswana braces for COVID-19 lockdown, bans alcohol

President Mokgweetsi Masisi has called on fellow Batswana to prepare for a possible lockdown as the southern African country moves to protect itself against the deadly coronavirus pandemic that has brought life to a standstill in most of its neighbours.In a message to the nation, Masisi said the government has been advised by health experts to “restrict the movement of people so we are better able to trace and treat any case that occurs.”

“Please prepare yourselves for the eminent lockdown,” said Masisi, himself on 14-day self-isolation after travelling to neighbouring Namibia at the weekend.

Meanwhile, Trade and Industry Minister Peggy Serame has revealed that the government has imposed a ban on alcohol sales from 28 March.