Botswana braces for heat wave

Botswana is expected to experience a heat wave during the coming weekend and the general public should take precautionary measures to avoid heat-related illnesses, the Department of Meteorological Services warned on Thursday.The department said in a statement that there would be a significant increase in temperatures over the country from 6 to 8 January.

“Extremely hot temperatures of 38⁰C to 41⁰C are expected over most parts of the country,” it said.

The heat wave would be due to ‘the persistence of the hot northerly continental air mass or wind flow’ across Botswana, the department said.

It warned that some of the impacts of the heat wave would be increased cases of veld fires, crop wilting and heat-related diseases

“The department therefore advises members of the public to take precautionary measures to protect themselves from these adverse weather conditions,” the statement said.

These measures include drinking a lot of water, avoiding prolonged exposure to the sun, and wearing wide-breamed hats.