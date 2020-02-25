Botswana brushes off Chinese and Russian mafia haven tag

Botswana on Tuesday denied as untrue reports that it is a Chinese and Russian Mafia haven as reported in one of the local papers.Government spokesperson John Depowe described the article as misleading and devoid of the truth, more so that it is based on outdated information as has been confirmed by the Intelligent Protection International Limited Company, which is quoted as the source of the information.

He said such reports only work to tarnish Botswana’s good reputation, image and relations with the international community.

He said Botswana is a country that upholds the rule of law and democratic values that promote good governance.

“On peace and related matters, Botswana continues to rank high on the Global Peace Index. For example, in 2019 in the global ranking of peacefulness, Botswana was ranked 30 out of 163 independent states and territories and second in Sub Saharan Africa out of 44 countries,” Dipowe said.