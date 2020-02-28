Botswana calls for lifting of Zimbabwe sanctions

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi late Thursday told his Zimbabwean counterpart President Emmerson Mnangagwa that Gaborone is fully behind the stance by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) that all sanctions imposed on Harare be lifted.Masisi revealed this during a dinner he hosted in Gaborone for Mnangagwa and his delegation following a meeting of the BI-National Commission between the two countries.

According to Masisi, the sanctions continue to cripple the economic and political prospects of Zimbabwe.

He noted that the sanctions impacted on Zimbabwe’s economy, her citizens and the economies of the neighbouring countries like Botswana.

“Botswana strongly appeals for the repeal of the Zimbabwe Democracy and Economic Recovery Act and the Targeted Sanctions Program imposed on Zimbabwe by the United States of America,” Masisi said.

He reassured Mnangagwa of his commitment to the cooperation and partnership that exists between the two neighbours.