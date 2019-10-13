Botswana: Calls intensify for nation to end death penalty

Botswana’s decision to resume death penalty after a two year hiatus has renewed calls for the southern African nation to quit abolish capital punishment, APA can reveal here on Sunday.A local Non-Governmental Organisation, Ditshwanelo-Centre for Human Rights was the first to make the clarion call.

According to Ditshwanelo Director, Alice Mogwe, her organisation condemns and remains opposed to the use of the death penalty as a means of punishment.

“We reiterate that our Government should take the lead in condemning (and not, itself using) such use of force, which leads to the loss of life and instead strive to protect life, including that of the offender,” said Mogwe.

The call for Botswana to abolish death penalty comes three days after commemoration of World Day Against the Death Penalty on 10th October.

Mogwe said “Our Government should, in addressing the greater challenge of societal degeneration, look to alternatives to addressing the cause of increasing anti-social behaviour which may result in the committing of capital offences.”

She said Ditshwanelo remains opposed to crime in all its forms and steadfast in its belief in the responsibility to protect the right to life. We reiterate that the loss of life is always deeply regrettable.

“DITSHWANELO therefore, urges our Government to seriously explore other forms of punishment for capital offences as a demonstration of its commitment to respect the dignity of all human beings – including that of offenders,” said Mogwe.

Meanwhile the African Commission on Human and Peoples’ Rights also called on Botswana and other nations to take steps to abolish the death penalty.

In a statement, the Commission also urged Botswana and other nations to mitigate the effects of the practice on children of the persons sentenced to death or executed, by providing them with the necessary psychological and material support and assistance.

:African Children are the future of Africa and it is our collective responsibility to ensure that our laws are strengthened, and adequate measures are put in place for our children to become psychologically balanced adults who will contribute to the development and greatness of our Continent,” the Commission said.

The Commission reaffirmed its commitment to continue to work with all its stakeholders and partners to raise awareness for the abolition of the death penalty in Africa.