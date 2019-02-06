Botswana Chief Justice urges restraint ahead of tense polls

Chief Justice Terrence Rannowane has appealed to the Botswana government to demonstrate its long-standing tradition of good governance and the rule of law by conducting free, fair, peaceful and credible elections.Rannowane used his address at the official opening of the legal year on Tuesday to urge the nation to promote peace and unity and exercise restraint ahead of general elections.

The call comes amid political tension in the run-up to Botswana’s general election slated for October this year.

He said the hallmarks of “our democratic hygiene, which I implore citizens and political leaders to observe, are tolerance, harmony, consultation and mutual respect as no life or limp must be lost on account of elections.”

Local media has recently reported that President Mokgweetsi Masisi has beefed up his security following alleged death threats on his life and that of Directorate of Intelligence and Services chief Peter Magosi.