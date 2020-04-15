Botswana child rape cases rise during lockdown – UNICEF

The United Nations Children’s Fund on Wednesday expressed concern over what it described as alarming numbers of children who have been raped since the beginning of the coronavirus lockdown in Botswana.The southern African country embarked on a 28-day lockdown on 2 April as part of measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

“It’s heart-breaking to hear that out of 22 rape cases reported, seven of them are children aged between 2 and 13,” acting UNICEF country representative Sarah Ng’nja said.

She said her organization condemned in the strongest terms any forms of abuse and exploitation of children during the lockdown.

“In a matter of weeks, COVID-19 has upended the lives of children and families across the country. Some parents are struggling to take care of their children and the protection risks are mounting,” said Ng’nja.

Botswana deputy police chief Dinah Marathe said investigations have revealed that the spiralling rape and defilement offences during the lockdown were committed by perpetrators who are family members of the victims.