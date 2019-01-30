Botswana, China to strengthen ties in post-Khama era

Bilateral relations between Botswana and China are expected to be strengthened in 2019 more than before, Chinese ambassador to Botswana Zhao Yanbo said Wednesday.Speaking at an occasion to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year, Zhao said the two countries have agreed to embark “on a distinctive path of win-win cooperation”.

“I have no doubt that 2019 will witness even stronger momentum of the development of China-Botswana relations and new heights of our friendship and cooperation,” Zhao said.

Botswana’s International Affairs and Cooperation Minister Unity Dow said relations between Botswana and China continue to grow and have become multi-faceted.

“This is demonstrated by the increasing number of bilateral cooperation agreements in place,” she said.

According to Dow, Botswana attaches a lot of importance to these Agreements as they are building blocks towards enhanced and structured cooperation, as well as a firm commitment for a constructive and mutually beneficial relationship.

The frosty state of relations between Botswana and Khama era became clear Khama’s administration insisted that it would allow the Dalai Lama to visit Botswana despite China’s resistance.

China and Botswana had a fallout over a number issues among them, poor workmanship by Chinese companies which had won multibillion government tenders.