Botswana: China’s Jinping courts Masisi ahead of FOCAC summit

Botswana’s President Mokgweetsi Masisi is due in China on August 29 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping, APA learnt here Monday.The state visit by Masisi to Beijing ahead of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit, scheduled for 3-4 September, is the first by a sitting Botswana leader in a decade.

The last Botswana head of state to go to China on state visit was former president Festus Mogae in 2006.

According to Botswana Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Daphne Mlotshwa, Masisi’s visit to China will be in two parts.

“From the 31st August to the 2nd September 2018, His Excellency the President will be on a state visit. During the state visit, His Excellency the President will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart, wherein they will deliberate on various issues of mutual interest, with a view to enhance bilateral cooperation between the two countries,” Mlotshwa said.

Masisi is scheduled to officiate at the Botswana-China Business Forum on 31 August, which will be co-hosted by the Botswana Investment and Trade Centre and the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.