Botswana Christians slam decriminalisation of gay relationships

Scripture Union Botswana on Wednesday said it rejects this month’s High Court ruling that decriminalized homosexuality in the country.Scripture Union Botswana national director Albert Tamado said the judgment on decriminalization of homosexuality comes in the wake of intense efforts to restore the moral fibre and social values of the youth and families.

“The decriminalization of homosexuality is an unfortunate ruling that we do not agree with because we look at it as not only a national matter, but part of a bigger global strategy to attack the Judeo-Christian values that have been a dependable moral compass for the nation of Botswana,” said Tomado.

He said the ruling was unfortunate in that it ignored the fact that Botswana is a largely Christian country.