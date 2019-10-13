Botswana citizens in Diaspora complete voting

Botswana’s Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has confirmed that Botswana citizens living in the Diaspora have voted as the first phase of 23 October general election without a glitch, a senior official of the Commission said Sunday.The IEC had set today, 12 October, 2019 as polling day for Batswana living outside of the country.

IEC spokesperson Osupile Maroba said Batswana cast their ballots across 20 countries on 12 October. Maroba added that their ballots will arrive in Botswana a few days after voting, whereupon they will be verified in the presence of political parties and the commission.

Maroba said at least 1,044 Batswana were expected to have cast their ballots, in across 20 countries.

“Batswana living outside the country voted at 36 designated external polling stations across the world,” said Maroba.

Regarding the preparations for the last phase of the general elections which will be held in the country on 23 October, Maroba added that “As we speak ballot papers are being printed in South Africa.”

Botswana will on 23 October hold general election which, by all accounts, promise to be fiercely contested. The ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) is facing a real test as it is on the verge of losing power since 53 years of independence from Britain.

The situation is not helped by the fact that former President Sir Seretse Khama’s sons former President Ian Khama and his brother former Minister Tshekedi Khama have decamped from their father’s party with other supporters to form Botswana Patriotic Front.

Ian Khama who remains an influential figure in the central district which is a strong hold of the BDP is currently campaigning and launching candidates for Umbrella for Democratic Change as part of his effort to oust his chosen successor Mokgweetsi Masisi.