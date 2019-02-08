Botswana civil service unions sucked into ruling party feud

The internal feud over control of the ruling Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has escalated to the Botswana Federation of Public Sector Union (BOFEPUSU), APA learnt here Friday.This follows a decision by BOFEPUSU member and former secretary for labour Johnson Motshwarakgole to publicly endorse President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the party presidency.

Masisi is facing a challenge of former foreign minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi at the upcoming elective congress scheduled for May this year.

The move by Motshwarakgole has, however, split BOFEPUSU, with the union’s secretary general Tobokani Rari issuing a statement on Friday in which he dissociated the organisation from the BDP feud.

“We would like to categorically state that BOFEPUSU has not made any resolution to support or endorse President Masisi particularly in their internal party skirmishes, for as a trade union, we have no role to meddle in the internal affairs of the BDP politics especially without a resolution,” Rari said.

Since declaring her interest in the race for the party, Venson-Moitoi has ignited factions within the BDP as some view her as former President Ian Khama’s proxy.

Masisi and Khama have a frosty relationship over governance issues.