Botswana closes schools amid coronavirus scare

Botswana on Thursday became the latest country to shut down schools across the country despite not having had any confirmed cases of the coronavirus, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease.Updating the nation during a press briefing, President Mokgweetsi Masisi said as a precaution, the government has taken a decision halt all learning activities until further notice.

Masisi said the government has decided that schools be closed on Friday until further notice as a response to the COVID-19. He also said Botswana has not registered any COVID-19 case.

“Today there are no known cases in Botswana,” Masisi said.

However, neighbouring countries South Africa has recorded more than 116 cases while Namibia and Zambia have two each cases.

Due to the spread of the coronavirus, many countries around the world have closed schools to avoid large gatherings.

“We have not declared this as a disaster or even state of emergency; it is a public emergency at the moment because we have no case. We will continue monitoring the situation, Masisi said.