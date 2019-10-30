Botswana comes to rescue of drought-stricken wildlife

The Botswana government and local animal rights group Elephants Protection Society have drilled boreholes and embarked on a programme to feed stranded hippos, elephants and other wildlife species in the Okavango Delta area in the north of the country, APA learnt here Wednesday.According to Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife Thato Raphaka, severe drought, which has affected the whole country, is threatening one of Botswana’s economic mainstays – tourism – as rivers are drying up and grassland is shrivelling.

He said the government and some private organisations saw it fit to rehabilitate existing or drill new boreholes so that they can provide water to the stranded animals.

Local journalist Boniface Keabetswe commended the authorities for assisting the animals.

“For a change, the wildlife department is pumping some water into the pool to water the stranded hippos, cattle and elephants equally reeling from one of the worst droughts in history. The water is not enough. What a survival challenge these animals are going through,” he said.

At least 120 elephants in the northwest of Botswana were recently reported to have died mainly due to drought-related causes.