Botswana: Concern as nationals unaccounted for in Coronavirus-hit China

Botswana on Monday expressed concern that it was unable to account for some of its students studying in China following an outbreak of Coronavirus.In a statement, Botswana’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that out of 33 students who are currently studying in various academic institutions in Wuhan city, 21 have been accounted for. Other students are reported to have left the affected area before the official lockdown.

“In view of the above, the ministry further informs that the Botswana Embassy in China is in constant contact with students in Wuhan City through an established WeChat platform and emergency hotline number,” the Ministry said.

It said the Embassy of Botswana in China is working closely with the relevant Chinese authorities to ensure the provision of food, water, face masks and other essential supplies to the concerned students.

It said there none of the Batswana living in China have so far been infected by the virus.

Reports indicate that more than 80 people have been killed by Coronavirus in China, with about 3,000 confirmed ill.