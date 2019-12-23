International › APA

Botswana Court dismisses election petitions

Published on 23.12.2019 at 21h21 by APA News

A panel of three High court judges has dismissed election petitions launched by opposition Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) with cost.Delivering  a majority ruling in Gaborone High Court Justice Ookeditse Maphakwane   said that failure to provide material facts is fatal to an election  petition.

According Justice Maphakwane, any reference to corrupt and illegal practices requires essential elements or evidence. 

Maphakwane further stated that failure to provide verifying affidavit  is insufficient on legal grounds .

“The petitioners did not comply because it is a requirement to submit a verifying affividit,” said Maphakwane. 

The  four election petition cases are part of 16 petitions which were  launched by UDC. The petitioners were UDC candidates in the October 23  poll. UDC alleged that the Directorate of Security and Intelligence  aided the ruling Botswana Democratic Party(BDP) of rigging the general  elections.

