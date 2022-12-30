Botswana court issues arrest warrant for former president

A Botswana magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for former president Ian Khama for unlawful possession of firearms more than six years ago and corruption.The arrest warrant against Khama, who is believed to be in South Africa, was issued late Thursday by Gaborone regional magistrate Mareledi Dipate.

The former president faces charges of illegally possessing firearms sometime in March 2016 as well as receiving stolen property and money laundering.

Khama has previously denied the allegations, branding it part of political persecution by his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He was initially charged in April this year in absentia along with former state intelligence boss Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Victor Paledi, a former deputy permanent secretary in the youth, gender, sport and culture ministry.

Khama has been living in South Africa since November 2021 when he left Botswana, saying he feared for his life.