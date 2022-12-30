International › APA

Happening now

Botswana court issues arrest warrant for former president

Published on 30.12.2022 at 11h21 by APA News

A Botswana magistrate has issued a warrant of arrest for former president Ian Khama for unlawful possession of firearms more than six years ago and corruption.The arrest warrant against Khama, who is believed to be in South Africa, was issued late Thursday by Gaborone regional magistrate Mareledi Dipate.  

The former president faces charges of illegally possessing firearms sometime in March 2016 as well as receiving stolen property and money laundering. 

Khama has previously denied the allegations, branding it part of political persecution by his successor, President Mokgweetsi Masisi.

He was initially charged in April this year in absentia along with former state intelligence boss Isaac Kgosi, suspended police commissioner Keabetswe Makgophe and Victor Paledi, a former deputy permanent secretary in the youth, gender, sport and culture ministry.

 Khama has been living in South Africa since November 2021 when he left Botswana, saying he feared for his life.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Ekwang Published on 22.09.2022

South West Dish Ekwang, more than just a Meal

Many savour Ekwang based on its wonderful taste, but little consider its nutritional values. Probably one of the reasons out ancestors and grand and great…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top