Botswana courts Qatar for giant slice of FDI

Botswana has flown into Qatar with state run and private businesses in a bid to attract Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in five major sectors of its economy, APA has learned here Thursday.In a communique, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Investment Peggy Serame said investors and private sectors in Qatar were urged to invest in Botswana’s agriculture, mining, transport, toursim, hospitality, logistics and infrastructure development sectors.

She said the meeting between a delegation from Botswana and Qatar investors was aimed at growing import and export activities in the two countries.

“We are also keen to meet with investors who are keen in investing in agro-processing either in Botswana or Qatar,” she said.

Botswana Investment and Trade Centre, a parastatal whose mandate is to woo investors also made a presentation at the same meeting.

The organisation’s Chief Executive Officer Kelotsositse Olebile said there were many business opportunities to invest in Botswana, adding that the southern African country also offered incentives to attract foreign direct investment.

Qatar Chamber first vice chairman Mohamed bin al-Kuwari said his organisation was ready to facilitate investment by Qatar companies in Botswana.