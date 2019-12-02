Botswana defies int’l outcry, hangs convict

Published on 02.12.2019 at 15h21 by APA News

Botswana on Monday hung a death row inmate despite calls by rights group Amnesty International to abolish the death penalty in the country.Botswana’s Prison Service said in a statement that Mooketsi Kgosibodiba was executed in the early hours of Monday at Gaborone Central Prison.

This follows a death sentence imposed on Kgosibodiba by the Francistown High Court in Botswana in December 2017 for murder.

He was convicted for the murder of his employer in 2012.

He later appealed the judgement but was dismissed by the Court of Appeal in 2018.

The execution comes in the wake of calls by Amnesty International regional director Deprose Muchena for Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi to “demonstrate strong leadership by abolishing the death penalty.”