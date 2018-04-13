Botswana denies Masisi’s ascendancy ‘unconstitutional’

Botswana’s Minister for Presidential Affairs, Governance and Public Administration, Nonofo Molefhi, on Friday parried reports that the inauguration of the new President Mokgweetsi Masisi is inconsistent with the country’s constitution.Molefhi told Parliament that there is no requirement for the Speaker of the National Assembly to convene a meeting of the National Assembly to elect the President under the Constitution of Botswana.

“The end of tenure of the former President on 31st March 2018 did not create a vacancy as to require the conduct of elections,” he said, adding that “having regard to the provisions of the Constitution you (Speaker) are under no legal obligation to call for elections.”

“His Excellency Mokgweetsi E.K. Masisi is the Substantive President of the Republic of Botswana. Any assertion Madam Speaker that his current term of office is temporary is, with respect, incorrect,” Molefhi declared.

It would be recalled that the opposition Botswana Congress Party (BCP) had written a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Gladys Kokorwe, asserting that Masisi did not ascend to the Office of the President in accordance with the Constitution of Botswana, which provides for his election through voting by the country’s Parliament.