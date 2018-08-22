Botswana denies planning to reopen copper mine

The Botswana government said Wednesday that it has no intention of reopening the BCL Copper Mine which closed two years ago due to viability challenges.Responding to media reports that the Botswana government is considering reopening the mine, Minerals Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security Minister Eric Molale said the Gaborone authorities do not have enough funds to sustain the mine.

The BCL mine was closed in 2016 resulting in more than 5,000 people losing their jobs.

Parliamentarians recently reacted with anger after Molale revealed that BCL’s liquidation has so far cost more than US$100 million, with the liquidator and his team paid an average of US$220,000 per month.

The legislators were also incensed by Molale’s revelations that takeover partners were yet to be identified and that the liquidator had projected that the whole process could take up to seven years.