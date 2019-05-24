Botswana: Detained asylum seekers released to refugee camp

Botswana has released at least 437 rejected asylum seekers who were detained at an illegal centre for immigrants to Dukwi Refugee Camp (both in the north of the country), APA learned Friday.In a report delivered at the 81st session of the united Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, Minister of Local Government and Rural Development Frans Van Der Westhuizen said the remaining 42 are being processed for release to the camp.

He said the children in Dukwi Refugee Camp are now enrolled in school and access all services accorded to recognised refugees.

“The United Nations High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) continually carries out assessment of individuals who have been rejected for asylum but meet the criteria to be resettled to third countries,” he said.

Since November 2018, thirty-nine 39 rejected asylum seekers have been resettled.

The minister said Botswana is committed to receiving and protecting asylum seekers in accordance with the 1951 Convention Relating to the Status of Refugees and the 1969 OAU Convention Governing the Specific Aspects of Refugee Problems in Africa.