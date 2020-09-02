International › APA

Happening now

Botswana developing labour market information system

Published on 02.09.2020 at 14h21 by APA News

The Botswana government is developing an information system that will allow it to monitor and report on labour market patterns and trends as well as match the needs of the job market with the training curriculum, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Human Resource Development Council spokesperson Faith Tuelo told the state-run Daily News that her organisation is developing the P10-million (about US$860,000) Botswana Labour Market Information System (LMIS) which “held the promise of guiding students towards demanded skills, occupations and economic sectors.”

“The Botswana LMIS will thus collect and process relevant labour market information to project future labour-market needs for supply of relevant skills,” Tuelo said.

It is expected to assist in “improving the matching of labour supply and labour demand between job seekers and employers offering jobs,” she said.

According to the official, the system’s job-matching support is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for school leavers since primary users of the database would be employers looking to hire job seekers and labour-market intermediaries such as career counsellors.

Sources of data for the LMIS will be labour force surveys, national accounts and enterprise statistics conducted by Statistics Botswana as well as education and training providers, government departments, parastatals, private sector and non-governmental organisations.

Tags :


DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Tips
Published on 28.04.2020

How to observe the holy month of Ramadan

Ramadan commemorates the first revelation of the Quran to Muhammad according to Islamic belief. This annual observance is regarded as one of the Five Pillars…

More
Logo JDC

Logo JDC TV, Video news

Go to video website
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Subscribe

Subscribe to Journal du Cameroun newsletter and receive all news stories free of charge

Diary
More
JDC Services
  • Jobs
  • Tenders
Back top