Botswana developing labour market information system

The Botswana government is developing an information system that will allow it to monitor and report on labour market patterns and trends as well as match the needs of the job market with the training curriculum, APA learnt here on Wednesday.Human Resource Development Council spokesperson Faith Tuelo told the state-run Daily News that her organisation is developing the P10-million (about US$860,000) Botswana Labour Market Information System (LMIS) which “held the promise of guiding students towards demanded skills, occupations and economic sectors.”

“The Botswana LMIS will thus collect and process relevant labour market information to project future labour-market needs for supply of relevant skills,” Tuelo said.

It is expected to assist in “improving the matching of labour supply and labour demand between job seekers and employers offering jobs,” she said.

According to the official, the system’s job-matching support is aimed at increasing employment opportunities for school leavers since primary users of the database would be employers looking to hire job seekers and labour-market intermediaries such as career counsellors.

Sources of data for the LMIS will be labour force surveys, national accounts and enterprise statistics conducted by Statistics Botswana as well as education and training providers, government departments, parastatals, private sector and non-governmental organisations.