Botswana diamond mine to be auctioned online

Australian miner Kimberly Diamonds on Monday disclosed that its Lerala diamond mine in Botswana will be auctioned online on May 30 this year.The Australian miner, through its auctioneers GoIndustry DoveBid, said in a statement that online bids for Lerala Diamond Mine would open on May 24 and run through to May 30.

The Botswana mine, which ceased operations last year, was placed under administration due to delays in sourcing the funding required to continue its work.

Lerala produced about 59,000 carats in the year leading up to its closure, compared with a target of 357,000 carats a year over a seven-year lifespan.

Some of the assets to be sold would include five kimberlite pipes ranging from 0.16 hectare to 2.35 hectares in area; mining rights; a 200-metric tonnes per hour processing plant; and a 4.2-megawatt diesel power generator.

The statement said bidders would be required to place a refundable deposit of 5 million pula (about US$509,000).