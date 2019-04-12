Botswana diamonds under scrutiny

A delegation from Tiffany and Co, one of the world’s largest diamond and Jewellery manufacturers retailers is in Botswana to ensure that the country’s diamonds are subjected to scrutiny, APA learned here Friday.Tiffany Chief Executive Officer Alessandro Bogliolo said his company would show origin Botswana diamonds to their customers.

Laurelton Diamonds, subsidiary of Tiffany and Co opened a cutting and polishing facility in the capital Gaborone in 2011.

President Mokgweetsi Masisi assured Bogliolo and his delegation of Botswana’s support. He said his country was committed to transparency integrity and the rule of law.

Tiffany has since the beginning of this year embarked on a major supply chain transparency transformation as it scrutinises every step of the diamond value chain.

Bogliolo reitarated that Tiffany’s diamond source initiative is a significant step for transparency.

He said in keeping with their commitment to respsonble sourcing “we now provide provenance information- meaning region or copying country of origin for newly sourced, individually registered diamond the company set. All of Tiffany’s stores will now provide such information.”

He further noted that “everything about diamonds should be clear.”