Botswana: Disaffected ruling party members create splinter

Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) has officially split with its former members now confirming that they are the once behind the establishment of a new political party, APA can reveal Thursday.Former BDP specially elected councillor and now deputy secretary general of newly formed Botswana Partriotic Front(BPF) Rosiline Panzirah said “A number of BDP members including myself have left the ruling party to form or join the new party.”

She said “we have noticed that mischievous elements of the notorious Cava faction of the BDP has at it creating false brand and attributing them to BPF. This is not surprising because we knew that the gang that has captured the BDP is shaken and desperate faced with real prospects of loss of power.”

Panzirar called on fellow compatriots to remain calm, “ignore such malicious propaganda from unprincipled elements of the BDP and focus on building a better country in which respect , humanity and honesty reign.”

According to Panzirar, the new party will in a couple of weeks establish and launch its slogans and symbols.

Former President Ian Khama who has resigned from the BDP and backing the new party has since revealed that at least two legislators from the BDP will join the new party.