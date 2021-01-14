International › APA

Botswana diversifies fuel imports as supplies from S/Africa decline

Published on 14.01.2021

Botswana has diversified sources of fuel imports following the reduction of supplies from South Africa, according to reports monitored here on Thursday.According to the Botswana Press Agency, Mineral Resources, Green Technology and Energy Security permanent secretary Mmetla Masire said the landlocked country has increased the quantity of fuel “sourced through Namibia and Mozambique to make up for the reduced supply from South Africa.”

“South Africa has reduced its ration of fuel supply to the Southern African countries by almost 40 percent due to the closure of some its refineries, nevertheless, currently all our filling stations throughout the country still has sufficient fuel supply,” Masire is quoted as saying.

The official called on Batswana not to panic following the reduction of imported quantities from South Africa.

He said the government was ready to tap into the strategic reserve stock should the reduction in South African imports start to impact on fuel availability in Botswana.

