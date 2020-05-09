Botswana eases restrictions for public transport operators

President Mokgweetsi Masisi on Saturday lifted restrictions on activities of public transport operators in a move that will see taxis and minibuses being allowed to operate but under strict conditions.In an Extraordinary Government Gazette, Masisi announced that the new regulations would see operators of metered taxis, commuter omnibuses and staff buses operating within a 60 kilometre radius of their places of operation.

The public transport operators would however be required to adhere certain conditions such as sanitizing the interior and exterior of their vehicles two to three times a day and ensuring that all passengers are wearing face mask.

The loading capacity for minibuses is now limited to 70 percent of seating capacity with social distancing, with a maximum of 10 passengers per minibus.

A bus permitted to carry a maximum of 65 passengers is now required to carry up to 46 people, according to the new regulations.

The measures are part of measures to gradually lift lockdown regulations that have been in place since early April.

The country has so far recorded 23 cases of the coronavirus, which have resulted in a single death.