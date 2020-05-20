Botswana elected to WHO executive board

Botswana’s Health Minister Lemogang Kwape has been elected to the executive board of the World Health Organisation, the government announced on Wednesday.In a statement, the government said Kwape was elected during the ongoing virtual 73rd World Health Assembly and would serve on the WHO executive board for the next three years.

Kwape would serve as the substantive member of the WHO board while the acting permanent secretary for the Ministry of Health Baile Moagi would be an alternative member.

“Botswana was elected together with Ghana, Guinea Bissau and Madagascar to be part of the African Member States representing the region in the board. Other member states who have been serving in the board are Burkina Fasso and Kenya,” the statement said.

The main functions of the WHO board are to implement decisions and policies of the Health Assembly as well as to advise and generally facilitate its work.