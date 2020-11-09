Botswana embarks on phased reopening of borders

Botswana allowed international flights on Monday as the government embarked on a phased reopening of its 14 entry points following a seven-month closure in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.President Mokgweetsi Masisi has approved the lifting of international travel restrictions in a phased manner starting from November 9 until December 1.

The first entry points to open to international travellers were Sir Seretse Khama International Airport in Gaborone, Kasane International Airport and Maun International Airport.

“On the 1st of December 2020 ground crossing will resume at the commercial border points of Kazungula road, Kazungula ferry, Ngoma, Ramokgwebana, Martins Drift, Ramatlabama, Tlokweng, Mamuno, Pioneer and Mohembo,” the government said in a statement.

It added that international air travel is expected to resume on December 1 at Phillip Matante International Airport in Francistown.

All arriving travellers would be expected to present valid negative COVID-19 results taken no more than 72-hour from time of departure.

They would be subjected to screening for COVID-19 symptoms upon entry and foreigners found to be carrying the virus would be denied entry in Botswana.

Masisi ordered the closure of Botswana’s borders when he imposed a nationwide lockdown at the height of the COVID-19 outbreak in April.