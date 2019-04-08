Botswana embraces ‘One China Policy’ – Masisi

President Mokgweetsi Masisi said on Monday that Botswana is committed endorsing the “One-China Policy”, a sharp departure from his predecessor who had a love-hate relationship with Beijing.Speaking during a meeting with a Chinese delegation led by Communist Party of China Central Committee member Bayin Chaolu, Masisi said Botswana is committed to the “One China Policy” and that the southern African country is keen to advance cooperation and mutual trust between Gaborone and Beijing.

“The One China Policy for us is a very broad policy that is not limited to Taiwan, which we view as part of China or Hong Kong, which we view as part of China, but Tibet along,” he said.

Masisi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between Botswana and China.

Other members of the CPC delegation, which is on a three-day visit to Botswana, include director of the Foreign Office of Jilin province Jiang Tinghui and deputy director general of the International Department of CPC, Zhou Gouhui.

“One-China policy” is a policy saying that there is only one country of China, despite the fact that there are two governments, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China (ROC), with the official name of China.