Botswana: Ex-President opposes Sweden arms deal

Botswana’s former President Festus Mogae on Monday said he remains opposed to a potential multimillion dollar Gripen fighter jets deal with Sweden, saying his immediate successor’s priorities should have been to other sectors.Responding to media reports that he had criticized his immediate predecessor, former President Ian Khama for having been instrumental in the $18 million deal, Mogae said “I would like to make this very clear that I have a difference of opinion on this, with (former) President Khama.”

He added: “This is purely at the level of priority setting. My preference would have been to see the $18 billion spent on critical areas in the domestic economy, for fighting youth unemployment. There should be nothing derogatory about disagreements about national priorities.”

Regarding President Khama’s penchant for flying, Mogae said he had made mention of the fact that he is a trained pilot, and therefore, the purchase of jets comes to his mind more easily than it would to someone who is not so trained.

“His preference is, thus, not surprising, but I disagree with it,” Mogae maintained.

Regarding reference to Khama as “a ruler and not a president, Mogae said his successor consulted less than all his predecessors.