Botswana: Ex-spy chief arrested, threatens to topple Gov’t

Former Botswana Director General of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Isaac Kgosi was arrested late Wednesday at Sir Seretse Khama International Airport upon his arrival from Dubai.While official details are yet to be made available as to why Kgosi was arrested, intelligence sources said it is in connection with suspected tax evasion, as the former spy chief had been under the radar of the Botswana Revenue Services (BURS).

It is understood that BURS subjected Kgosi to a lifestyle audit, after attempts to lay separate charges by prosecutors were delayed.

As he arrived at the airport, Kgosi was ambushed by intelligence agents and officers from BURS led by the current Director General Brigadier Peter Magosi.

Before he was whisked away to a holding cell at the military barracks, Kgosi warned that “I’m going to topple this government, I promise you. You will force me to do things that I never intended to do.”

He added that “I have never been a criminal”.

Kgosi who is facing charges related to corruption, is yet to be charged following his arrest.