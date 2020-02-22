Botswana executes another death row inmate

The Botswana Prison Service on Saturday confirmed the execution of Mmika Mpe who was sentenced to death for the murder of his employer Reinette Johanna Vorster of Gantsi in the west of the country.Mpe was convicted by the High Court of Botswana on 18th May 2018 for abduction, robbery with violence, theft of a motor vehicle, malicious damage to property and the murder of Reinette Johanna Vorster on 30 January 2014 at Okwa Valley farms in Gantsi.

He was sentenced to one year , 10 years , three years and the death penalty respectively while his appeal against the conviction and sentence was dismissed by the Court of Appeal on 8th February 2019.

Local media reports indicate that his co-convict Kgalalelo Tshiamo died while on death row last year.

The European Union and other countries in southern African such as Namibia have called on Botswana to place a meritorioum on the death penalty, a suggestion the government in Gaborone has rejected.