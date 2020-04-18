Botswana explores indigenous medicines for COVID-19

The University of Botswana says it is exploring the use of indigenous medicines as a possible means of curing COVID-19 patients in the country, APA learnt on Saturday.The university wrote on its twitter page that its scientists were exploring extraction of medicines from indigenous plants used traditionally as inhalants to open chest air ways.

The research by the university’s Faculty of Health Sciences is on medicinal herbs such as aromatic plants that have been historically rubbed on chest to aid breathing, it explained.

Recently the University of Botswana designed and produced a clinically sound ventilation hood and face mask for COVID-19 patients in Botswana.

It also designed and developed a face shield for COVID-19 front line health workers.

The shields are already in production while the hood and mask will soon follow suit.