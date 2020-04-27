International › APA

Happening now

Botswana extends lockdown by a week

Published on 28.04.2020 at 00h21 by APA News

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi late on Monday evening announced that his government has extended the 28-day lockdown which will end on 30 April by a week.Addressing  the nation via national television, Masisi explained that the lifting  of rules and regulations will be done in phases. 

He said the first phase, which will be from 1st to 7 May, will include extension of current regulations by one week as well as developing and finalising regulations for a phase lifting of lockdown rules in low risk sectors. 

Phase two which will be from 8 to 14 May, the government will lift some lockdown rules at the same time, introducing plans for further lifting of the remaining lockdown rules.

Regarding the last phase which will be from 15 to 21 May, the government will  lift original lockdown rules implemented in March 30th which among others include restrictions on movements and closing of some businesses.

Tags :



DAILY PRESS REVIEW
Go to Press review
News in brief
  • Cameroon
  • Africa and World
More
Featured
Most watched & commented articles
  • Watched
  • Commented
Back top