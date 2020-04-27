Botswana extends lockdown by a week

Botswana President Mokgweetsi Masisi late on Monday evening announced that his government has extended the 28-day lockdown which will end on 30 April by a week.Addressing the nation via national television, Masisi explained that the lifting of rules and regulations will be done in phases.

He said the first phase, which will be from 1st to 7 May, will include extension of current regulations by one week as well as developing and finalising regulations for a phase lifting of lockdown rules in low risk sectors.

Phase two which will be from 8 to 14 May, the government will lift some lockdown rules at the same time, introducing plans for further lifting of the remaining lockdown rules.

Regarding the last phase which will be from 15 to 21 May, the government will lift original lockdown rules implemented in March 30th which among others include restrictions on movements and closing of some businesses.