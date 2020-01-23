Botswana eyes stronger ties with China

Botswana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Unity Down on Thursday that her country will seize the opportunities offered by Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) as she embarks on her transformation agenda.Speaking at an occasion to celebrate 45 years on diplomatic ties between Gaborone and Beijing, Dow said Botswana would make use of FOCAC to advance its development agenda to improve the lives of Batswana.

“This can be witnessed by China’s progressive reforms that also offer major opportunities for economic development. For example, China’s is keen to grow its digital economy and has companies with technologies that complement Botswana’s plans to create a knowledge- based economy,” Dow said.

Chinese ambassador Zhao Yanbo said China-Botswana relations since 1975 have been strong because both countries are bound together by similar historical experiences and common development tasks.

“Since then the People`s Republic of China has rendered within its capacity to assist Botswana`s economic and social development, including the aid projects which covers infrastructure, agriculture, medical, education and housing,” he said.