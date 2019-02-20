Botswana FA fires national team coach

The Botswana Football Association (BFA) has dismissed senior national team coach, David Bright, APA learned Wednesday.BFA president, MacLean confirmed that Bright a local coach was served with a letter terminating his contract late on Tuesday.

“It’s true. The hunt is now on for a substantive coach,” Letshwiti said.

He would not be drawn into discussing further details citing client-employer confidentiality.

Reports suggest that between 2010 and 2012 Botswana’s national football team was on the up – achieving its highest ever world ranking and a place at the Africa Cup of Nations.

But the team is currently rooted at the bottom of Group I with a single point in the qualifying campaign, where it has been paired with Mauritania, Angola and Burkina Faso.

The Zebras, as the national soccer team is known to its legion of fans, is left with only one game against Angola to finish the 2019 World Cup qualifiers.

The game will be of no great importance as the team has already failed to qualify.