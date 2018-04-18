Botswana faces youth crime storm

Batswana finds themselves ill-equipped to handle growing juvenile crime and delinquency, official figures released on Wednesday show.In 2016, youngsters were responsible for 55 percent of all known offences committed in Botswana, official figures also show.

According to a report released by General Statistician Annah Majelantle, more than half (56.9 percent) of the accused for all offences were males aged 25 to 39 years.

“The results show that crime is mostly prevalent at younger ages and decreases as age increase for both sexes. This trend follows the same pattern observed in earlier years for both age and sex,” she said when commenting on the report.

The offences committed include, theft, sexual offences, kidnapping and those related to road traffic.

Throughout all the age groups, male proportions were higher than female proportions. High numbers of accused were recorded from age groups 25-29, to age group 35-39, with a peak at age group 30-34 for both sexes.

The findings show that the number of females who committed crimes was higher in the 30-34 age group, at 1.5 percent of total.