Botswana: Floods cause train to derail, two dead

State-run Botswana Railways on Tuesday reported that two personnel of it’s crew died in a train accident between Pallaroad and Mahalapye villages in the central part of the country hit by floods.The train was en route from Francistown city (about 500 kilometers) to the capital Gaborone when the accident occured.

Reports indicate that about 400 passengers were safely evacuated.

Botswana Railways Chief Executive Officer, Mr Leonard Makwinja, confirmed that there were four crew members in the locomotive.

“One boarded the train at Pallaroad to render assistance along the way because we were worried about the state of Bonwapitse River. Unfortunately, just after Pallaroad the rail broke and some coaches derailed, but we are not quite sure of what really happened,” he said.

Makwinja said they managed to evacuate all passengers and accomodated them at a nearby school.

It is understood that dozens of passengers sustained serious injuries.

But, Makwinja said they were not yet sure about the exact number of injuries.

Floods continue to pound the Southern African country and Disaster Department authorities have reported that a number of villages have been affected.