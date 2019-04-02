Botswana: Former minister alleges meddling in BDP presidential race

Aspiring Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) presidential candidate Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi has accused the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) of meddling in the governing party’s presidential race, APA can reveal here Tuesday.Briefing reporters in the capital Gaborone, Venson-Moitoi, who is challenging President Mokgweetsi Masisi for the BDP leadership accused the DIS of intimidating her supporters ahead of the party’s special congress set for April 5-7 in Kang village in the west of the country.

She said some of her supporters were recently summoned to the Office of the President where they were threatened with suspension from the party.

“I don’t know what the DIS is doing in a political party contest. To a certain extent I ask myself if I want to be part of this. This is not the Botswana I know,” Venson-Moitoi said.

The former foreign minister alleged while she was conducting a clean campaign, her rival’s campaign was irregular “as he used party structures to campaign for him which was against the party’s constitution and regulations.”

She said her legal team was still studying some documents with a view to stop the BDP special congress.

DIS director general Peter Magosi, however, denied that his organisation was meddling in BDP politics insisting that his agency remained an apolitical entity.