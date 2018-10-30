Botswana: Free speech called into question

The Commissioner of African Commission on Human and People’s Rights (ACHPR) Lawrence Mute has slammed Botswana’s record on free speech and called on the country to amend its constitution to protect journalists and whistleblowers.In a speech delivered on Tuesday the ongoing at the 63rd Ordinary Session of ACHPR on Freedom of Expression in Botswana, Mute recommended that Gaborone should amend the constitution to explicitly protect freedom of the media and whistleblowers (sources), repeal the Media Practitioners Act of 2008 Act (the implementation of the Act is reported to the minister and sets qualifications for media practitioners).

The Commissioner also called on the southern African nation to amend the Public Service Act (sections 27(i), 34(c), 63(1,2) to not allow an employer to dismiss a worker for simply disclosing his or her legitimate views or information on the government or the president in the media in line with Article 9 of the African Charter.

He expressed concern that since 2015 there have been about six journalists detained in Botswana over stories carried in their publications.