Botswana gov’t denies allegedly ordering a hit on ex-spy chief

The Botswana government on Wednesday refuted allegations by the former head of the Directorate of Intelligence and Security (DIS) Isaac Kgosi that there are plans by the state to assassinate him.The former intelligence chief was recently quoted by the local press as saying that the DIS is out to kill him.

The government, however, dismissed the allegations, arguing that DIS was established “to protect the interests of the nation.”

“It is not in the national interest for the DIS to kill Kgosi, let alone any citizen of Botswana,” the government said in a statement.

It added: “Kgosi aggressively confronted and photographed the DIS officers while on duty around Extension 5 area (in the capital Gaborone) on February 22.”