Botswana hangs two death row inmates despite int’l outcry

Botswana announced on Saturday that it has hanged two death row inmates despite rising international calls for the country to abolish capital punishment.The Botswana Prison Service confirmed the execution of Moabi Seabelo Mabiletsa and his co-accused Matshidiso Tshid Boikanyo at Gaborone Central Prison on Saturday.

The two have been on death row since they were sentenced to hang by the Gaborone High Court for the September 2013 murder of a taxi driver.

They appealed against the judgement but High Court ruling was upheld by the Court of Appeal in February 2019.

A number of local human rights organizations and international bodies such the European Union have condemned Botswana’s continued use of capital punishment for murder convicts.