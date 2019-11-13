Botswana hosts African Securities Exchange Conference

The Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE) announced on Wednesday that President Mokgweetsi Masisi will officially open the 23rd Annual African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) Conference 2019 to held in the tourist resort town of Kasane in northwest of the country.In a statement, BSE said the conference will be held under the theme ‘Building Resilient African Capital Markets’ from 25th–26th November, 2019.

Masisi will be joined by three hundred (300) capital market experts from across the continent and beyond.

These will include global policymakers, representatives from development bodies, investors, issuers and intermediaries who will convene in Kasane to discuss issues affecting African capital markets.

Deliberations during the conference will explore emerging trends as they relate to the continent capital market landscape, and map out actionable initiatives that will drive the sustainable development of African financial markets.

Established in 1993, ASEA is the premier association of twenty-five (25) securities exchanges serving thirty-two (32) economies in Africa.

In addition, there are two observer members and three associate members.