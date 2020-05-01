Botswana imposes mandatory use of face masks in public places

The Botswana government on Friday made it mandatory for members of the public to wear face masks whenever they go outside their homes as the southern African country moves towards the gradual easing of travel restrictions.Director of health services Malaki Tshipayagae said people should “wear a cloth face mask or home-made item that covers the nose and mouth or another appropriate item that covers the nose and mouth when in a public place.”

He warned that anyone found without wearing the mask or any other provision intended to curb the spread of the coronavirus would be liable to a fine not exceeding US$500 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 12 months.

All persons coming to Botswana from high-risk countries are still prohibited from entering the country, he said.

The official called on Botswana to avoid any information about the coronavirus other than the one from the Department of Health Services or the World Health Organization.